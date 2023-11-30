The Renewed 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is Only $799

The iPad Pro is the most robust of the iPad lineup in terms of power and technology. Today, you can snap up a renewed model for a fraction of the price- the 256GB wi-fi and cellular model is down to just $799 on Amazon.

The renewed iPad Pro may not be brand new, but it’s considered in excellent condition and fully functional. You also get the 90-day renewed guarantee with Amazon. Packed inside is an M1 chip for good performance and all-day battery, which means you won’t have to worry if the iPad Pro can run your favorite apps or games. It also has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with wide color, True Tone, and ProMotion for stunning and accurate visuals.

Rounding out the specs are a 10MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide camera, True Depth and Center Stage, Face ID, and ultra fast wi-fi. Get the discounted iPad Pro in renewed condition today!