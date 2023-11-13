The Renewed iPad Mini 6 is 16% Off

Get more savings when you purchase a renewed iPad mini 6. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $389.95 from its original price of $470 on Amazon.

Apple’s smallest iPad packs a wonderful punch, with the 6th generation model sporting an A15 chip with Neural Engine. You can use it like a mini laptop to fire off quick emails, check reports, and download files, while on the leisure side, you can browse through social media feeds and watch your favorite shows with stunning clarity.

The iPad mini 6 has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and uses USB-C for connectivity and charging purposes. A single full charge can last up to 10 hours, and there’s Touch ID for Apple Pay and authentication. Rounding out the details is a four-color variety, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple Pencil for creative content. Grab the discounted iPad mini 6 today!