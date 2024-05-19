iPad

This is Your Last Chance to Snag the M1 iPad Air at $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

The iPad Air with the M1 chip is not the latest iPad Air in the market, but this is the time to get it cheap and at a huge discounted price. Today, the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi is down to just $399 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink

You can compare the M1 iPad Air to a mid-spec laptop as it has the M1 chip, which is more than capable of running multiple apps simultaneously. iPadOS has been redesigned with multitasking in mind, with split view a possible option. Couple this with an all-day battery and you can leave the laptop at home when you need to step out for a minute or two.

Apple iPad Air

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is still great compared to today’s standards, which means you’ll be able to edit photos and watch your favorite shows. Get the discounted iPad Air with M1 chip today!

