Three iPad model refreshes expected by 2022

Reports say that Apple will be outing three new iPad models, namely the iPad Pro, iPad Air and entry level iPad next year.

In Gurman’s ‘Power On’ Newsletter, the analyst mentioned that there will be a new iPad Air, entry level iPad and an iPad Pro, with the Pro model receiving significant upgrades such as wireless charging and a new design.

This year the iPad’s hardware was refreshed with a 12MP front camera, Center Stage, True Tone and the A13 chip. Apple has been steadily releasing new iPad models with incremental upgrades for its budget offering, and 2022 looks to be no different.

Rumors say that the next iPad Air will have OLED technology from Samsung, but it seems that Apple will be sticking with LCD for now. Details are scarce for now, but there are reports that claim the next model will have upgraded hardware, including Center Stage, 5G connectivity and the A15 chip.