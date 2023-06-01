Turn Your iPad into a Mini Laptop with the Discounted Zagg Messenger Folio 2

The base iPad is still a serviceable tablet that can do light work tasks and entertainment. Today, you can turn your iPad into a mini laptop with the help of the Zagg Messenger Folio 2 Tablet Keyboard & Case, which is down to just $56.27 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The Messenger Folio 2 is an all-in-one case and keyboard in one. Simply slot in your iPad and you have a case that won’t need a kickstand to stay upright. The keyboard sports laptop-style keys that are evenly spaced to reduce misspelled words and cramping. When you’re done, just close the case and you can store it in your bag or luggage without worries, thanks to the magnetic closure aspect.

The keyboard and case combo can be charged via USB-C and can last for up to a year before needing a recharge. Get the discounted Zagg Messenger Folio today!