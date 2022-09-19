Turn Your iPad Pro into a Functional Laptop at $25 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 12.9 inch iPad Pro has all the makings of a replacement laptop, with hardware and features that allow you to multitask and open graphic-intensive apps and software with ease.

If the only thing you need is a keyboard, then you should definitely get a keyboard case for it. Today, the ESR Rebound Magnetic iPad Pro Keyboard Case is down to just $134.97 from its original price of $160 on Amazon.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case, iPad Case with Keyboard Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9, Easy-Set Floating Cantilever Stand, Precision Multi-Touch Trackpad, Multi-Color Backlit Keys, Black ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case, iPad Case with Keyboard Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9, Easy-Set... $159.99 $134.97 Buy on Amazon

With the Rebound Case not only do you get a capable keyboard but also a trackpad as well. You can ditch the laptop at home and still get work done.

Productivity won’t be compromised, thanks to easy navigation and a floating cantilever design, which means you can set your iPad Pro at the perfect angle depending on what you’re doing.

There’s even a row of shortcuts for greater efficiency. Last but not least, the keys are backlit so you can continue even when it’s dark.

Get the discounted ESR Rebound iPad Pro Case today!

