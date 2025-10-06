iPad

Two Key Feature Upgrades Coming to the New iPad Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Rumors are making rounds about the new models for the iPad Pro featuring two key upgrades, which include a 12GB RAM minimum and the M5 chip.


Unboxing videos for the new iPad Pro with a 13-inch display were found on YouTube, made by Romancev768 and Wylascom. These are the same Russian channels that leaked the M4 14-inch MacBook Pro before Apple announced the device, so the leaks may be true, whereas we will see an increase in the minimum GB of RAM to be 12GB and the M5 chip in the new iPad Pro model.

Apple revamped the iPad Pro with a thinner design and an OLED display last year. No big changes in design are anticipated for the new device, other than the words ‘iPad Pro’ won’t be seen behind the unit. There was a rumor that the new models will feature two front cameras for easy photo capturing and convenient video calls for landscape and portrait, but no evidence was shown in any of the videos.


