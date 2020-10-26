Type up a storm with the iPad Magic Keyboard at $25 Off

The 4th gen iPad Pro is already an amazing tablet, but it shines when paired with accessories such as the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

Today, you can get the official Magic Keyboard for just $324, down $25 from its usual price of $349 on Amazon. With the arrival of the iPadOS Apple’s tablets are primed to become more productive than ever.

The Magic Keyboard is more than just an accessory- it features a new cantilever design that can be adjusted to provide the perfect viewing angle. When propped up, it can make your iPad Pro look like a mini-laptop.

Since it’s made officially by Apple you can be sure it will last long and provide a stellar typing experience. The included trackpad, backlit keys and front and back protection practically seals the deal for those who need a premium keyboard.

Buy the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and increase your productivity today!