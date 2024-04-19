Upcoming iPad Air to have a mini-LED screen

The new 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Air is said to have a mini-LED display as the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young claimed that the upcoming iPad Air will have the mini-LED while the smaller 10.9-inch variant will have a standard LCD screen. Mini-LED will result in the screen being brighter and having deeper blacks, among others. Young shared the information via X and said that the 12.9-inch model will use ‘leftover mini-LEDs’ from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with improved energy efficiency as a benefit.

As there’s no 10.9-inch iPad that has mini-LED, it’s likely that the new iPad Air will use LCD technology. In the same line, the new iPad Pro will feature an OLED display for greater contrast, true blacks, and zero backlighting. Both iPad models are expected to launch in May this year.