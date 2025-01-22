iPad

Upcoming M3 iPad Air leaks online

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

A leak about the upcoming iPad Air with the M3 chip has surfaced online.

Evan Blass, a known Apple leaker shared an image via social media showing the source code for the unreleased iPad 11, the 13-inch iPad Air, and the 11-inch iPad Air. The source of information has not been revealed, but Blass has a good track record in regard to Apple products. The HomePod mini and iPhone 12 lineup marketing images were correctly predicted just before they were announced.

M3 iPad Air

The leak claims the upcoming iPad Air will have the M3 chip, but doesn’t say what the iPad 11’s chip would be. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that it might have 8GB of RAM and the A17 Pro chip to support Apple Intelligence. The source code image also includes the iPhone SE 4. Apple might likely announce the new products in April or March, and it’s believed that there will be new Magic Keyboards as well.

