Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced

A new report from DigiTimes claims that the new OLED iPad Pro will not cost ‘preposterously high.’

Despite claims that the new OLED iPad Pro will have a much higher price tag than its predecessors, a new statement claims that this is not the case. The 12.9-inch model is believed to start at $1,259, which is around $160 more than the non-OLED counterpart. It’s worth noting that the publication has not disclosed how it arrived at that figure, or if it would be the same for the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro.

OLED technology offers improved contrast ratios compared to LCD screens and thinner displays due to not needing a separate backlight layer. The rumor should be taken with a bit of salt as DigiTimes sometimes misses a prediction altogether. A leak in November 2023 claims that Apple intends to introduce an OLED model for the iPad lineup through 2027.