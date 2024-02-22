Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner

Leaked dimensions of the upcoming iPad lineup with OLED display reveal thinner models compared to their predecessors.

Apple is believed to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in March, with the iPad Pro having thinner dimensions. The larger model will be thinner than 1mm compared to its predecessor. Currently, the existing 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 6.4mm thick while the upcoming model is believed to be 5mm thick. For the 11-inch iPad Pro, the new model is 5.1mm thick compared to its current 5.9mm model.

For this to be possible a design change is imminent. Instead of the usual LCD display, the new iPad Pro will have OLED technology, which is thinner and thus explains the diminished thickness. Apple will limit OLED technology to the Pro models, and the upcoming iPad Air will have around the same dimensions as the current one.