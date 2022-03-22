Upgrade to the Latest 5th Gen iPad Air and Save $30

Those wanting to get their hands on the latest iPad Air 5 can do so now and get a hefty discount in the process. Today, the 64GB wifi iPad Air 5 is down to just $569.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

iPad Air

The 5th generation iPad Air is the first of its kind to have the M1 chip. It’s also equipped with the latest tech, including 5G connectivity and Center Stage support for its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. For viewing purposes you get an outstanding Retina display, and a top-integrated Touch ID for easy and convenient authentication.

The latest iPad Air supports Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio for those who want a laptop replacement that’s lighter. Lastly, you can pick among new color options such as starlight, pink, purple, blue and space gray.

Be one of the first to own the iPad Air 5, and at a $30 discount today!