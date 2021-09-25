Upgrade to the new M1 iPad Pro and get $150 off

With the launch of iOS 15 the Apple iPad Pro is looking to be more and more a laptop replacement. Today, you can score a cool $149 discount and buy the 12.9 inch, M1-powered iPad Pro with 128GB of storage for just $1,149.99 on Amazon.
The M1 chip gives Apple’s tablet a massive boost in the processing department. New apps and even the most demanding games run easily on the device, and up front is a bright and clear Liquid Retina XDR screen.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular 128GB - Silver
|$1,249.99
|Buy on Amazon
TrueDepth camera, studio quality mic and four speakers serve to take entertainment, work and video conference calls to the next level. Pair it up with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you won’t need to bring your laptop with you. Also, an all-day battery makes it a worthy companion.
Don’t hesitate to buy the discounted M1 12.9 inch iPad Pro at $149 off today!