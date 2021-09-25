Upgrade to the new M1 iPad Pro and get $150 off

With the launch of iOS 15 the Apple iPad Pro is looking to be more and more a laptop replacement. Today, you can score a cool $149 discount and buy the 12.9 inch, M1-powered iPad Pro with 128GB of storage for just $1,149.99 on Amazon.

The M1 chip gives Apple’s tablet a massive boost in the processing department. New apps and even the most demanding games run easily on the device, and up front is a bright and clear Liquid Retina XDR screen.

TrueDepth camera, studio quality mic and four speakers serve to take entertainment, work and video conference calls to the next level. Pair it up with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you won’t need to bring your laptop with you. Also, an all-day battery makes it a worthy companion.

Don’t hesitate to buy the discounted M1 12.9 inch iPad Pro at $149 off today!