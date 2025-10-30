iPad

Vapor Chamber May Be Coming To The M6 iPad Pro for Improved Cooling Performance

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that they plan to give the iPad Pro a vapor chamber similar to the iPhone 17. Since the devices are getting powerful chips, they will need a stronger system to help cool down the iPad Pro.


This could come as early as the next generation for the iPad Pro, the M6 iPad Pro crafted with the 2-nanometer process by TSMC. If the move proves to be successful where the next iPad Pro would be equipped with a vapor chamber, the company could look into bringing that tech to other devices that are cooled passively like the MacBook Air.

It looks like Apple is working on a refresh cycle of around 18 months, so the new iPad Pro could be coming in 2027, Spring. Bringing a vapor cooling chamber could help with minimizing throttling of the processor and the iPad Pro becomes much more capable in dealing with heavy workflows.


