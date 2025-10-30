Vapor Chamber May Be Coming To The M6 iPad Pro for Improved Cooling Performance

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that they plan to give the iPad Pro a vapor chamber similar to the iPhone 17. Since the devices are getting powerful chips, they will need a stronger system to help cool down the iPad Pro.

This could come as early as the next generation for the iPad Pro, the M6 iPad Pro crafted with the 2-nanometer process by TSMC. If the move proves to be successful where the next iPad Pro would be equipped with a vapor chamber, the company could look into bringing that tech to other devices that are cooled passively like the MacBook Air.

It looks like Apple is working on a refresh cycle of around 18 months, so the new iPad Pro could be coming in 2027, Spring. Bringing a vapor cooling chamber could help with minimizing throttling of the processor and the iPad Pro becomes much more capable in dealing with heavy workflows.