iPad

Water Resistant iPad Releasing This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Water Resistant iPad Releasing This Year

Apple will be releasing a new iPad Mini this year that will feature a water-resistant design. Apple has been developing a casing for the device that provides protection against water similar to the iPhone.


A speaker system that is vibration-based has been made by Apple to achieve the water-resistant casing for the device, getting rid of the usual speaker holes that come in the iPad. 

Water Resistant iPad Releasing This Year

Four major features are expected with the iPad Mini, with one of them being the water-resistant design. We are also expecting an OLED Display for the iPad after the iPad Pro gets the display for enhanced power efficiency and higher contrast. The device is expected to get an A19 Pro chip or an A20 unreleased Pro chip. The iPad Mini was refreshed two years ago in October, powered by the A17 Pro chip to bring in Apple Intelligence features to the device.


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