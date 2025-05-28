WhatsApp launches on iPad

Meta recently announced that they have launched a native WhatsApp app for the iPad.

Support for the Apple tablet has finally arrived after 15 years. Meta began testing the app for iPadOS through TestFlight in September last year. The messaging platform allows encrypted messaging up to four linked devices, even when the main phone is offline. The devices connect independently, and as such, calls, media, and messages are encrypted. The company’s remaining apps, namely Instagram, Threads, and Facebook, are not all native on iPad. Currently, Threads is an iPhone exclusive, while Instagram has not been introduced on the tablet yet. It’s believed that Meta is working on a new Instagram app for iPad users.

The iPadOS WhatsApp is now live and available to download. Those who are interested can check the app and download it directly from the App Store. The timeline for the Instagram for iPad has not been revealed yet.