iPadOS 15 is a slightly disappointing release

Apple unveiled the next version of iPadOS at its annual developers conference WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021. iPadOS 15 brings some major new features to improve workflows on the machine – to make it more compelling for work rather than just for casual use.

The iPad has largely been associated with light use tasks such as streaming a show/movie, for reading ebooks, or for gaming. While there are some people that use the iPad for their work related to writing, maintaining tasks, and more, the iPad has not grown beyond that to allow users to do most of the other professional tasks they do on their machines.

The iPad needs a lot more than just new multitasking modes

The latest version of iPadOS which is set to release to the public later this year, brings new multitasking features and some other minor updates. It is an important update but the iPadOS needs to do a lot more. Apple should work on bringing more professional workflows and apps to the iPad with the next version of iPadOS.

“We’re excited to make the iPad experience even better with iPadOS 15,” said Apple’s senior vice president (SVP) of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. “With more intuitive multitasking, a new Home Screen design with integrated widgets and the App Library, systemwide note taking with Quick Note, Translate designed for iPad, SharePlay, a redesigned Safari experience, new tools to stay focused, and more, users can now be even more productive.”

iPadOS 15 multitasking features

The new multitasking features push the iPad to a new level – it’s somewhat similar to what Microsoft has been offering since Windows 8 which was released back in 2012. Watching the iPadOS 15 introduction at WWDC, I was hit with the nostalgia of Windows 8. Microsoft had some amazing ideas back in the day but the world was not ready and neither was the hardware for implementing a truly two-in-one. However, the world is now ready for new form factor of devices and the hardware (silicon) is absolutely ready.