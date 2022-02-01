iPadOS 15.4 and iOS 15.4 public beta launches

Apple today has seeded the public beta versions of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for those who are interested to try it out.

The new public beta versions are now available to download via OTA once the profile is installed on the target device. The profile software may be downloaded on Apple’s official public beta testing page.

Both iPadOS 15.4 and iOS 15.4 sport major additions, such as the ability to unlock iPhone via Face ID even with a mask on, a new Apple Card widget users can add to their Home screen, the option to adjust keyboard brightness for compatible hardware, iCloud Keychain Notes, the ability to shut off personal automation notifications, new emojis and Universal Control, which allows Mac and iPad users to control multiple devices using only a single keyboard and cursor via iCloud.

It’s recommended that users install public beta versions only on secondary devices to avoid possible data loss and bugs.