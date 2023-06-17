News

iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 third developer betas released

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6

The third developer beta for the upcoming iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 has been seeded.

The latest beta builds for the iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 are now available to download in the Apple Developer Center. Developers can also access the software on their devices via a beta update. Public beta versions will be forthcoming shortly after beta releases are launched through the Apple Beta Software Program to allow other users to try the new software.

Features and changes are not usually outlined in patch notes- developers will have to explore and find them out themselves as they try the operating system. Both betas have the build number 20G5047d, with the previous number being 20G5037d. It’s believed that iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 will have the iMessage Contact Key Verification for protection against spyware and similar threats.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 this fall.

