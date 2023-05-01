iPadOS 17 may bring external monitor webcam support

Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17 will reportedly have support for webcams on external monitors through the Stage Manager feature.

The iPadOS 16 Stage Manager came in useful for power users who often use their iPads to multitask. In the next update of iPadOS, it’s believed that the feature will have greater functions for those who connect their iPad Pro models to external monitors. Online leaker @Analyst941 said that iPadOS 17 will be the first to offer built-in support for webcams on external monitors. He mentioned that there’s a setting to keep the display on even if the main iPad device is in sleep mode.

Stage Manager is believed to have an audio output source so users can choose to hear the music or audio from an external monitor or the iPad’s speakers. Furthermore, multiple video and audio sources might be possible in the next iteration. The next iPadOS might be announced during WWDC 2023.