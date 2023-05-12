iPadOS and iOS 16.5 release candidates launches

Apple has released candidate versions of iPadOS 16.5 and iOS 16.5 ahead of its expected release.

Those interested in running or testing beta versions can go to the Apple Developer Center or join the beta testing program. Public beta versions are soon released and made available through the Apple Beta Software Program after developer versions are released.

Release candidates are called such because they’re the final beta versions of a software before an official version is launched. The latest iPadOS 16.5 and iOS 16.5 are marked 20F65 build number and precede the fourth updates, which became available on May 2. As far as features are concerned, iOS 16.5 contains few additions except for a new ‘Sports’ tab in the News app.

Users are not advised to install beta versions on primary devices as they may still contain bugs and glitches, which may result in data loss or a non-functioning device.