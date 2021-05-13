iPhone 11 is the best value for money iPhone

Apple released the iPhone 11 in 2019, along with the flagship models iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 was a successor to the iPhone XR and it was $50 cheaper than the older generation iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 retailed for $699 (USD) at launch whereas the iPhone XR retailed for $749 (USD) at launch.

The iPhone 11 is now being sold at $599 (USD) whereas the iPhone XR is being sold at $499 (USD). The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip whereas the iPhone XR is powered by the company’s A12 Bionic chip. The biggest difference however has to be the battery capacity, the amount of system memory (RAM), and the cameras.

Subtle improvements over the iPhone XR

The iPhone 11 packs a slightly larger battery compared to the iPhone XR which according to Apple can give an hour worth of extra battery life. The iPhone 11 also packs 4GB of system memory (RAM) which is a complete extra gigabyte over the iPhone XR which packs 3GB of RAM.

iPhone XR vs iPhone 11

The cameras on the iPhone 11 are slightly better compared to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 packs two 12 megapixel camera sensors on the back – a 12 megapixel wide camera and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the iPhone XR just packs a single 12 megapixel wide camera on the back. On the front, the iPhone XR packs a 7 megapixel camera for selfies whereas the iPhone 11 packs a 12 megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

The iPhone 11 is an all-around better package compared to the iPhone XR. Of course, the iPhone XR is cheaper by $100 at $499 whereas the iPhone 11 costs $599. However, if you care about battery life, cameras, and smooth flow of app switching, go for the iPhone 11 and if not, then the iPhone XR is a better deal for you at $499.