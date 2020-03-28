Should you buy the iPhone 11?

iPhone 11 brought some really new features to the table – an ultrawide camera, improved camera performance, and ofcourse cheaper pricing options. The iPhone XR proved to be one of the most popular phones in the market as it was cheaper than the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.



Apple has not been that great at bringing all new technological advancements to its phones quickly but in some cases it’s the first. For example, the iPhone 11 still ships with a 5W adapter when even wireless chargers offer a better wattage – quick charging speeds. However, on the other hand, the iPhone 11 also does offer better facial recognition technology.



The iPhone 11 is a great phone for the price, well it may not offer a pixel dense display but it’s great. One quality that made people considering buying the iPhone XS, choose instead the iPhone XR was the battery. The iPhone XR offers extremely good battery backup as it uses a sub 1080p display, does not use 3D Touch, and packs a large battery.



To continue the trend, Apple has not changed much in the battery department and the display department of the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 still offers that phenomenal battery backup just like the iPhone XR; to be more precise, the battery life on the iPhone 11 could actually be even better by a small percentage.



The iPhone 11 supports Night Mode for taking pictures even in low-light conditions. It was Google that first introduced such a feature as night photography but since then, Apple has taken measures to beat Google at its own game. In some cases, pictures clicked using the iPhone 11 at night are actually better than Google’s Pixel phones.



The iPhone 11 starts at $699 (64GB base model) and it’s a solid phone which will last for years to come if that’s what you are looking for. The cameras on the phone are excellent and the battery is phenomenal.

