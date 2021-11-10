Should you buy the iPhone 11 in 2021?

Apple released the iPhone 11 in 2019, it was part of the company’s flagship lineup. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been discontinued, the iPhone 11 continues to be sold at a low price point. The device continues to be a good deal for many people, as it is expected to receive software updates for several years and continued hardware support as well.

The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which is a beast in terms of performance. While the newer generation A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic are more powerful; the A13 Bionic does not fall short. Apple phones have always had the performance headroom which would allow the phones to run smoothly even after receiving major software updates.

Decent display, excellent cameras

On the front, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1” LCD panel which is not 1080p but the quality is more than enough for regular use. The panel is bright, vibrant, and colour rich with wide P3 colour gamut. It definitely falls short in terms of offering deep blacks, as found on the newer iPhones which have OLED displays.

On the back, the iPhone 11 has two cameras – a 12MP regular wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The regular camera shoots high quality photos and rich video which is unmatched in the price segment, the phone sells for. The selfie shooter is also a 12MP sensor which clicks excellent shots.

iPhone 11 price drops to $499 after iPhone 13 release

The most negative aspect of the iPhone 11 (or any iPhone for that matter), happens to be the charging port. While the entire smartphone industry has moved to USB-C, the iPhone continues to use ‘Lightning’ which requires carrying an additional cable. The Mac and the iPad have also moved to USB-C but the iPhone continues to use Lightning.

The battery life on the iPhone 11 is excellent as well. It is an upgrade over the iPhone XR which had the longest battery life back in the day. For $499, the iPhone 11 is an amazing deal.