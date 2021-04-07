iPhone 11, iPad Pro and others get Apple Trade-In value changes

Apple has recently made trade-in value adjustments for its products, namely the iPad Pro, iPhone 11 and several Mac models.

The company’s trade-in program allows users to get discounts when they exchange their Apple devices for a newer one. The exact value is determined by the device’s condition, model and release date.

On Apple’s website, trade in value for the iPad Pro has increased by $45 from $535, while the standard iPad has decreased by $15 to $235. The MacBook Air has decreased by $70 to $530, the iMac Pro has dropped by $40 to $340 while the iMac and Mac mini has theirs reduced by $130 and $60 to $1,050 to $770, respectively.

The iPhone lineup saw changes as well, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max increased by $15 to $515, the iPhone 11 Pro increased by $5 to $465 and the iPhone 11 up $20 to $380.

The full list of trade-in value for Apple and non-Apple products is listed on the official website.