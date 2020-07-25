iPhone 11: Made in Chennai, India

Apple has reportedly begun assembling the iPhone 11 in India. We have not received any official information from Apple nor has the company made any official announcement. Nonetheless, a tweet from India’s Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal appears to confirm the news.

Most of the news articles reporting this development state that Apple began “manufacturing” the iPhone 11 in India. However, according to our study, we think that the fruit company has actually begun “assembling” the iPhone in India. It would be nice if Apple could make a proper statement regarding this recent development, as Goyal’s tweet also states “manufacturing”.

World’s most popular smartphone

The iPhone 11 was released in 2019 at Apple’s September fall event. It sports a 6.1” Retina HD display but it’s not full HD, however the display is not bad for the average consumer. It packs the same facial recognition technology from the iPhone X, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro.

The most interesting point to note about the iPhone 11, of course has to be its price. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 – making it one of the cheapest iPhones with all the latest technologies. Of course, it can be argued that the iPhone SE is miles cheaper but it does not pack a lot of current gen technologies.

The reason why Apple has begun assembling or manufacturing the iPhone 11 is India is to reduce the import duty the company has to pay. It has been reported that the iPhones attract around 22% of fee for importing phones from other countries. So it makes sense for Apple to locally make the iPhone.

Apple has previously assembled other iPhones in India as well. In the city of Bengaluru, Apple tied up with Wistron to make the iPhone 7 in the past and in the recent past, the iPhone XR. If everything goes according to the plan, the price of the iPhone 11 could be slashed in India.