iPhone 11 price drops to $499 after iPhone 13 release

Apple released its latest flagship iPhone 13 series, earlier this month. It has been a standard procedure of the company to lower the price of its older flagships after the release of the newer models. The cheapest flagship iPhone is now the iPhone 11 at $499. Of course, the iPhone SE is even cheaper at $399 but it was never a flagship phone.

The iPhone 11 continues to be a solid offering, having been released in 2019 at $699. The price of the phone dropped to $599 last year after the release of iPhone 12 and it has now been further slashed by $100. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which even by today’s standards is fast and snappy.

Solid battery life, fantastic cameras, powerful chipset

Inside, the iPhone 11 has 4 gigabytes of RAM which can easily run all the apps and services smoothly. The device will very likely receive major software updates for another four years or so. The battery is sold as well; at the time, the iPhone XR was considered as the best iPhone in terms of battery life and the iPhone 11 succeeded it by having an even larger battery. The device can easily last for a whole day with moderate use. It supports 20W fast wired charging using USB-C adaptor and even Qi wireless charging at 7.5W max.

iPhone 11 is the best value for money iPhone

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the back – a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. The main wide camera lens is fantastic, it clicks sharp and rich photos. However, the wide-angle lens is not great but it does the job, which is the same case with almost all phones except for the new iPhone 13 which costs an additional $329 (USD). On the front, the iPhone 11 has a 12MP sensor which is absolutely fantastic at $499.