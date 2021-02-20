iPhone 11 Pro at discounted price: Worth buying?

Apple released the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019, which makes the device more than an year old. The company does not even sell the device officially anymore. The standard iPhone 11 is still on sale but the “Pro” model is not being sold directly by the company. However, the iPhone 11 Pro can still be found in many stores or online stores for a discounted price. It is essential to purchase from a trusted retailer so as to get a one year official warranty.

The iPhone 11 Pro is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The newer iPhone 12 models are powered by the new A14 Bionic chip but there is not much difference in terms of performance that is noticeable. Especially the lower price of the iPhone 11 Pro makes the device seem like a more reasonable choice. The A13 Bionic is a 7nm chip whereas the A14 Bionic is a 5nm chip – details that do not matter to a casual phone user. Both the chips are very capable.

OLED panel for brighter content and deeper blacks

The iPhone 11 Pro also features a high resolution display unlike the sub 1080p LCD panel on the standard iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro features an OLED panel which is bright, crisp, and has very good color reproduction. However, the newer standard iPhone 12 features an OLED panel as well – at a lower price than the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro

The “Pro” Apple phones have always used stainless steel for the frame. On the other hand, the standard iPhones continue to have an aluminium frame. The steel makes the phone feel more premium – phone case users can ignore this point. The iPhone 11 Pro also ships with a 18W adaptor in the box.

The best iPhone 11 Pro deal is now on Amazon. It’s not brand new but an “Amazon Renewed” product for $669 in the United States. Nonetheless, others can also find the iPhone 11 Pro at a discounted price in their locality or on online stores that deliver to their area.