iPhone 11 Pro wins MKBHD’s Best Camera Award

Apple had a great year in terms of meeting customer satisfaction with most of its products. The iPhone 11 Pro series brought some of the most important updates to the company’s smartphone line-up.



The famed YouTuber Marques Brownlee also popularly known as MKBHD, gave the “best camera smartphone” title to the iPhone 11 Pro. Brownlee hosts an annual smartphone awards show to provide an insight of all the smartphones released during the year.



The iPhone 11 Pro has an absolutely fantastic set of cameras on the back and also on the front. It has been touted as the best phone for recording videos and the excellent microphone array makes it a great audio recording tool as well.



On the back, the iPhone 11 Pro sports the usual 12MP main sensor for the wide shots along with an ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto sensor. The ultra-wide camera has been the most popular feature of the iPhone 11 Pro since its launch as it allows people to take more creative, fun shots and also cram more people in the shot in some cases.



Phenomenal battery improvements

The iPhone 11 Pro is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which is a beast in terms of performance. It is believed to be the fastest smartphone chip in the world and during the launch of the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple talked at length about the chip’s power efficiency features which would help the battery to last long.



The other major improvement apart from the camera on the iPhone Pro was the increase in the size of the battery compared to the iPhone X and the iPhone XS. Apple removed the 3D Touch feature to pack a larger battery and also increased the phone’s thickness in the process. However, the people welcomed the changes happily as battery life is one of the most important aspects of a phone.

