iPhone 11 Pro is the best phone money can buy

The iPhone 11 Pro turned out to be the best phone Apple has released in years. Actually, it could be considered as the best overall smartphone in the market. However, some would argue that it’s expensive and that there are better alternatives for a lot less selling price.



Leaving aside the price of the iPhone 11 Pro, it is perfect in every single way. All the iPhones released till 2018 suffered from one big problem: the battery backup would be just too bad for the price being paid. However, to improve the battery life of the iPhones, Apple ditched the 3D Touch feature and packed a much larger battery.



Also, the iPhone 11 Pro is thicker and heavier compared to the iPhone X and the iPhone XS. Battery life is an important factor to consider when buying a phone as the longevity of a phone during a busy day must be high. Tech reviewers have revealed that they could easily get 7 hours or more of Screen On Time (SOT) on the iPhone 11 Pro and even higher on the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max.



Picture perfect cameras

The other major area Apple has improved this year is the in the camera department of the iPhone. For the past two years, Google has been killing Apple with its Pixel phones by using Machine Learning extensively. The tech industry begun to call the Pixel cameras as the best camera on any smartphone in the world.



Apple had to catch up and it did so by improving the lenses on the iPhone 11 Pro and also introduced a third lens which allows users to take a much wider shot of the subject with the help of the ultra-wide lens. The famed YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD gave the best smartphone camera award to the iPhone 11 Pro.



So, if you are in need of the best of the best phones: the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max should be on your list.

