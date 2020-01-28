iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera’s DxOMark score falls behind Huawei & Samsung

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have some of the most advanced camera hardware on any smartphone. However, that does not appear to make the phone get the crown for its camera from DxOMark. Apple has not had a good record with DxOMark, it’s usually the Google Pixel phones and Huawei phones taking the DxOMark crown.



In its latest report on the iPhone 11 Pro, DxOMark notes that the front camera of the device is not the best in the market (in terms of DxOMark numbers). The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera scored earned 91 points which is a big jump from the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max’s 83 points.



The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max mark a big jump in terms of camera performance compared to the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro models have a 12 megapixel shooter whereas the previous generation iPhone XS models have a 7 megapixel shooter.



It’s not that the iPhone 11 Pro’s front camera did very badly on DxOMark’s test but its not on top of the list. However, it still falls in the top 10 list of the smartphone front cameras, falling behind Huawei Nova 6, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more.



The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s front camera scored 93 points for its still images whereas its video quality scored 90 points. The reports suggest that the iPhone 11 Pro’s front camera exhibits strong color reproduction and focus across the board. The big problem according to DxOMark was image noise for both still images and videos.



DxOMark notes that noise is a problem with the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s selfie camera both indoors and outdoors. Do you have an iPhone 11 Pro Max and do you notice the noise?

