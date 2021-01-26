Should you buy the iPhone 11?

Apple released the iPhone 11 in September 2019. Its almost a year and a half old device but it still sells like hot cakes. Well, the story with flagship phones or more like Apple phones is that they last long. Especially in the case of the iPhone, users are guaranteed 4-6 years of software updates from the release year of the phone.

The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which is just a generation old compared to the current generation A14 Bionic chip which powers all the iPhone 12 variants. The A13 Bionic is a 7nm chip which even beats Qualcomm’s 2021 flagship chip Snapdragon 888 (for Android phones) in peak performance benchmarks.

Fantastic camera and battery

For heavy camera users, the iPhone 11 is a no brainer choice. The cameras on the iPhone 11 are fantastic with its set of 12 megapixel wide and 12 megapixel ultra-wide sensors on the back. On the front, the iPhone 11 packs a 12 megapixel camera as well which takes high quality selfies.

The iPhone is the king in capturing videos. No other smartphone comes close to the video stabilisation and proper colours throughout the video as the iPhone. The iPhone 11’s video quality is better than all flagship phones maybe except for the new iPhone 12 series.

Apple has used an LCD in the iPhone 11 which is capable of showing a wide range of colours. It is very bright and totally usable under direct sunlight in outdoor conditions. Of course, the blacks are not as deep as OLED iPhone 11 Pro or even any other Android OLED phone but it does not make a major difference for casual users.

The iPhone 11 lasts through an entire day on casual use. With heavy use, the device could turn on battery saver mode when nearing the end of day. Also, users will have to purchase a 20W adaptor as Apple is not shipping the same in the box anymore. The fast 20W charger will top-up the iPhone 11 very quickly.

The iPhone 11 starts at $599 (USD) unlocked for the 64GB variant. For the price, it is one of the best phones with guaranteed years worth of software updates and an impressive battery.