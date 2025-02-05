iPhone 11-specific iOS 18.3 launches

A new version of iOS 18.3 has debuted specifically for the iPhone 11 lineup.

Apple released a new iOS 18.3 version for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11. The build number is 22D64. iOS 18.3 originally debuted a few days ago, and only the iPhone 11 models have received another update. It’s largely believed that the software is meant to fix a bug that only affects iPhone 11 devices. iOS 18.3 debuted with Notification summary changes, Visual Intelligence, and features related to Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 11 does not support Apple Intelligence, and hence iOS 18.3 for those devices does not have the feature. Instead, the update has a Calculator feature where pressing the equals sign makes the last math equation repeat. Furthermore, the issue where playback of Apple Music continues even when the app is closed has been resolved.