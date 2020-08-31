iPhone 12: Everything you need to know!

It’ll be the September month in a day. However, this September will be different as a new iPhone will be shown off. For years now, Apple has unveiled its iPhone flagships in the month of September.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has reportedly pushed the release date of 2020 iPhone flagship phones. The noted Apple leakster Jon Prosser tweeted back in March that new iPhones will not be shown off until October. Almost a month ago, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the company is planning to release new iPhones slightly later compared to the usual date.

Slightly fresh design

The iPhone 12 is the most anticipated release of the year as it is expected to bring some fresh new features to iOS devices. The design of the current generation iPhone is almost three years old – featuring the same notch, the glass back, and the front screen size. The 2020 iPhones will reportedly feature a design similar to the iPad Pro – flat edges.

While there have been rumours of a smaller notch on the front, none of the noted Apple leaksters have confirmed it. Nonetheless, the most interesting on the front would be the high refresh rate ProMotion (120Hz). The iPad Pro has had a 120Hz display for almost two years now, it’s high time the iPhone had it too.

This year’s iPhone range will contain four different models – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. The non Pro iPhone models could use inferior OLED panels whereas the Pro models are expected to use premium Samsung made OLED panels.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple will hold the iPhone 12 event on October 12. The iPhone 12 devices pre-order will reportedly begin on October 12 and will start shipping on October 19. The Pro devices’ pre-order and shipping will take place in November.