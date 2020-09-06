iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPad announcements are being scheduled

iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPad

According to the famous leaker “Jon Prosser”, Apple is planning to publish a press release on Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST about the new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and the iPhone 12.

Jon Prosser also mentioned that the announcement by Apple isn’t locked in until the press has been briefed on that day.

According to Jon Prosser’s previous tweet, Apple might announce the Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPad on 7th September, which now has been updated to the 8th of September.

At this time, it’s unclear which iPad models are expected to be announced in the press release.

According to Mark Gurman, a journalist at Bloomberg News believes that the Tuesday announcement might only be just about the upcoming iPhone events and not on any new products by Apple.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPad announcements are being scheduled
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Linkedin
Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.