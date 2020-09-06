iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPad announcements are being scheduled

According to the famous leaker “Jon Prosser”, Apple is planning to publish a press release on Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST about the new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and the iPhone 12.

Jon Prosser also mentioned that the announcement by Apple isn’t locked in until the press has been briefed on that day.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.



According to Jon Prosser’s previous tweet, Apple might announce the Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPad on 7th September, which now has been updated to the 8th of September.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

At this time, it’s unclear which iPad models are expected to be announced in the press release.

According to Mark Gurman, a journalist at Bloomberg News believes that the Tuesday announcement might only be just about the upcoming iPhone events and not on any new products by Apple.