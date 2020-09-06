iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPad announcements are being scheduled

According to the famous leaker “Jon Prosser”, Apple is planning to publish a press release on Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST about the new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and the iPhone 12.
Jon Prosser also mentioned that the announcement by Apple isn’t locked in until the press has been briefed on that day.
According to Jon Prosser’s previous tweet, Apple might announce the Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPad on 7th September, which now has been updated to the 8th of September.
At this time, it’s unclear which iPad models are expected to be announced in the press release.
According to Mark Gurman, a journalist at Bloomberg News believes that the Tuesday announcement might only be just about the upcoming iPhone events and not on any new products by Apple.