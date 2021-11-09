Should you buy the iPhone 12 in 2021?

Apple released the iPhone 12 in October 2020, a month later than its usual release schedule due to supply chain issues amid the global lockdown. The phone is now an year old with the price dropping by $100 (USD) post the release of the iPhone 13. While the 2021 flagship iPhones bring many new features, the iPhone 12 continues to be a compelling choice for many potential buyers.

The iPhone 12 brought a refreshed design to the iPhones after having curved edges for years since the iPhone 6. The flat (chamfered) edges from the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 5 era stirred a love moment for many iPhone lovers. Many people did not find the curved sides of the iPhone to be attractive enough.

Fast Chip, Excellent Camera, Decent Battery Life

On the inside, the iPhone 12 is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which offers world class performance, as expected by the company’s in-house designed chips. The system memory is default at 4GB which is more than enough to push the device for several years. The device will likely receive major yearly software updates for another 4-5 years.

The camera system on the iPhone 12 is a major upgrade over the iPhone 11 which already clicked excellent photos and the best video on any smartphone. The iPhone 12 introduced higher quality camera sensors that take in more light and click better photos. The device also shoots in HDR with Dolby Vision upto 30 fps (and 60 fps on the iPhone 12 Pro) – the first smartphone to do so.

The iPhone 12 offers decent battery life but it is definitely lower than the newer iPhone 13 model. However, given the lower price of the iPhone 12, it is not a major complaint. The device supports upto 20W of wired charging and 15W of peak charging speed through MagSafe.

The iPhone 12 is available for purchase at $699 (USD) whereas the iPhone 12 mini is available at $599 (USD).