iPhone 12 event to be held in October

Apple held one its annual fall event on the 15h of September titled “Time Flies”. The company announced new iPad and Apple Watch hardware. In the past, the company has always released new flagship iPhones for the year in the month of September. However, this year, the company has reported a slight delay in the launch of the iPhone.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and notorious leaksters like Jon Prosser reported delayed launch of 2020 iPhones way back in March 2020. According to the rumours, Apple will launch its new iPhone lineup in the month of October this year – a slight change compared to previous years.

The iPhone 12 – as being referred to on the internet – will reportedly come in four different versions. The cheapest iPhone version will be the standard iPhone 12 with a 5.4” screen. The most expensive iPhone 12 will reportedly be the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a massive 6.7” screen.

The most controversial topic surrounding the iPhone 12 is the reportedly “ditching” of the power adapter in the box. iPhones have always shipped with a power brick in the box but that could change this year. Apple will reportedly state environmental reasons for not including a power adaptor in the box.

Apple has already removed the power brick from the new Apple Watches. All new Apple smartwatches shipping from now on will not include a USB adaptor as they have always done. The first version of Apple Watch was released in 2015 and since then, every iteration has shipped with a power adaptor.

Not shipping a power adaptor is a big change. It will definitely take some time for some users to adjust to a new shopping experience. Buyers that do not already own chargers will likely have a tough time. It will not be a major hassle if Apple does switch the iPhone’s charging port from lightning to USB-C.