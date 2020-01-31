Apple to release four iPhone 12 models, leak suggests

Apple is expected to release a set of new iPhones this year as it usually does every year. However, according to LetsGoDigital, the company will reportedly announce a new “mini” iPhone with a 5.4” screen.



The current design of the iPhone will be three years old in September 2020. The new iPhones will definitely have a new look – at least some minor design changes if not radically different. The smallest of the iPhone range could possibly be called the “iPhone 12 Mini”.



The reports also suggests that Apple will release two 6.1” iPhones with some minor differences at different price points. One of the models will have two cameras on the back whereas the other one will have three cameras on the back.



The top model of the iPhone 12 lineup – the iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly get a larger screen compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The size of the display will reportedly be upgraded from 6.5” to 6.7” – a slight increase in size but something that will be appreciated.



Letsgodigital also notes that the new iPhones will have larger screens but they will not be much larger in terms of the size of the body. Apple will reportedly shrink the size of the bezels to incorporate a larger display without increasing the size of the bezels.



The iPhone 12 range will very likely use OLED panels across the whole lineup. For the past three years, Apple has been making at-least one non-OLED iPhone – the iPhone 8, the iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11.



The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 helped Apple push sales beyond their expectations. The iPhone 11 Pro is just too expensive for a lot of people. It will be nice if Apple could return to the $649 price tag for its flagships.

