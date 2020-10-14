Apple unveils four new iPhone 12 models

Apple held its iPhone reveal event a little later than usual this year, reportedly due to the situations not being satisfactory. The coronavirus pandemic has largely affected supply chains, research & development; however, recovery is in full swing. On the 13th of October, the iPhone 12 range was unveiled – four new models.

The cheapest of the four is the iPhone 12 Mini which starts at $729 for the unlocked version. On the other end of the spectrum, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive option with the price starting at $1,099 unlocked. The other two models are the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro starting at $839 and $999 unlocked respectively.

Notable display improvements

The most noticeable improvement over the iPhone 11 is the display upgrade. The new standard iPhone 12 model replaces the most popular phone, the iPhone 11. Now, the 6.1” iPhone 12 features an OLED display panel which Apple likes to call “Super Retina XDR Display”. Also, the smaller and compact Mini features the similar type of display but with different resolution.

The iPhone 12 Mini could turn out to be the most popular phone of 2021 or even during the 2020 year end sale. The Mini is the least expensive phone in the entire lineup and there has been a growing interest in smaller, more compact phones in recent times. Apple flexed by saying that the Mini fits in the palm comfortably.

What’s different: iPhone 12 or Pro?

Previously, the difference between the standard iPhone model and the Pro model was massive: display, cameras, and slower charger in the box. This year, the standard iPhone also features an OLED panel and there is no charging adaptor in the box of any iPhone model. However, the Pro models do continue to have an extra camera module – the telephoto lens for more zoom.

iPhone 12 Pro different colors

The 6.1” iPhone 12 and the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders start on 16th October and will start shipping from 23rd October. The pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start on 6th November with shipping starting from 13th November.