Apple is set to release its flagship iPhones in the month of September – the usual release cycle. It was previously reported that the 2020 flagship iPhones release will be postponed because the delayed coronavirus pandemic had affected the workings on Apple design teams. However, fresh new reports suggest that Apple has recovered and it is now set to unveil the next generation iPhones at its usual September keynote.

The iPhone 12 will come in four different models – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. It has been clear for months now that Apple will release a lot more new iPhones this year as it continues to expand its iPhone lineup to give every buyer an option.

The most interesting, however, seems to be the 5.4” iPhone 12 which will be much more compact. People were previously excited for the iPhone SE 2 which when released showed an iPhone 8 body with a 4.7” screen – the problem is that it has a huge chin at the top and the bottom making it unnecessarily big without a big screen.

The 5.4” iPhone 12 will however sport a clean bezel less design similar to the current generation iPhone 11 allowing it to accommodate a larger screen in a smaller body. The 5.4” iPhone 12 could truly be the compact phone people have been asking for years now as the whole smartphone industry had moved onto making large display phones for years now.

Also, another interesting point to note is that the iPhone 12 lineup will start at $549 this year – an all time new low price. If the rumours are true, it will be a big win for consumers and Apple alike.