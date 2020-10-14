Apple launches iPhone 12 Mini with 5.4″ screen

Apple unveiled a new slew of iPhones at its 13th October event titled “Hi Speed”. The new iPhone 12 range includes four phones – 6.1” iPhone 12, 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max, and an all new iPhone 12 Mini which features a 5.4” display. The company is touting the Mini as a compact phone that easily fits in the palm of most users’ hand.

The iPhone 12 Mini is by no means inferior to the other new iPhone 12s. The new A14 Bionic chip powers all the new iPhones which promises major performance boosts and more efficiency. Also, the Mini features an OLED display, the Super Retina XDR Display making it a Full HD display.

OLED Super Retina XDR Display

All the previous non-Pro iPhone models have used sub 1080p LCD display panels – the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. It’s good to finally have all the iPhone models use OLED panels as they are capable of being much brighter – almost twice as bright as the LCD display found on the iPhone 11 (when HDR content is playing). Also, OLED panels are capable of displaying much deeper blacks as individual LEDs are turned off altogether when nothing is being displayed or the content is black.

iPhone 12 Mini features two cameras on the back

The iPhone 12 Mini features two cameras on the back – a regular 12MP sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Apple says the camera system has been reworked to be able to capture much crisper shots and also improved night mode coupled with latest software tricks. On the front, a 12MP sensor is present as well for similar quality selfies. The iPhone 12 models (including the Mini) are capable of using Night Mode for better low-light shots which was previously only available on the main rear sensor.

The iPhone 12 Mini unlocked model retails for $729 for the 64GB storage option, $779 for the 128GB storage option, and $879 for the 256GB storage model.