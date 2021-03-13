Apple cuts iPhone 12 mini production, reports Nikkei

Apple is cutting the production numbers of the iPhone 12 mini, reports Nikkei Asia. The company appears to have overestimated the sales of the latest mini compact phone. While the iPhone 12 mini has been raved about for its flagship level features in a tiny form factor, it has not been very popular with the masses.

In February, JP Morgan had reported that Apple had cut the number of iPhone production units by almost 11 million. The latest report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the tech giant will cut the production of iPhones by 20% compared to the plan prepared in December 2020. The major cuttings will reportedly be of the iPhone 12 mini.

At the moment, Apple is predicted to produce approximately 75 million iPhone units in the first half of 2021. It was previously estimated by some analysts that the company will produce approximately 96 million units in the first half of 2021. It is a major reduction in the estimates, partly due to the demand for the iPhone 12 mini being very low. However, the estimates are still higher than the number of iPhones the company sold in the first half of 2020.

The iPhone 12 series has been very successful and it continues to be with its new design and new 5G capabilities. The iPhone 12 series outsold the previous generation iPhone 11 series in the US. The high sales reportedly also helped the company make a whopping $111.4 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The regular iPhone 12 is the most popular of the series because of its relatively lower price, screen size, and good battery life.

The iPhone 12 mini suffers from bad battery backup because of the smaller body. It is technically impossible to fit a large battery in the iPhone 12 mini’s body. Also, the phone has a high resolution screen which consumes a good amount of battery.