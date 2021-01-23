iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best camera tech

Apple released its flagship iPhones for 2020 in October, a month later than usual. The iPhone 12 series of smartphones offer slight improvements over the previous generation iPhone 11 phones. The major improvements on the iPhone 12 models lie in the camera quality as the company has made some noticeable improvements.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best camera phone among the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have a new LiDAR sensor which makes better night mode portraits possible. Apple first introduced the LiDAR sensor on the iPad Pro when it released in March 2020. The LiDAR sensor reportedly also helps in improving augmented reality experiences in supported apps.

Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has “sensor-shift optical image stabilisation” which heavily improves the photo quality. Apple said that the stabilisation feature is capable of stabilising an image 5,000 times per second. It’s a feature rarely seen in DSLRs and it makes Apple the first company to bring the technology to a smartphone.

The main camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 47% larger sensor than the iPhone 12 Pro’s main sensor. The larger sensor heavily improves the quality of images clicked in low-light conditions. The larger sensor technically is capable of taking in more light than the smaller sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro. As a result, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go into software side Night Mode very less compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The images shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Max in low-light conditions will looks pleasant compared to the blown-up night shots on the iPhone 12 Pro or any other iPhone with night mode capability. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best camera sensors among all the iPhones.