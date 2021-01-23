iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best smartphone being sold by Apple at the moment. It’s the ultimate iPhone that packs all the best of the best features and technologies. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are very close but the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers some niche features as cherry on the top.

The most obvious difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has to be the difference in screen size. The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7” screen whereas the regular iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1” screen. However, there are a lot of major differences between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max internally which are not visible on the outside to the human eye.

Larger camera sensor and IBIS

The iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 47% larger main camera sensor compared to the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro. The larger sensor offers much better photos compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, especially in low-light conditions. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is capable of clicking pleasing photos in the night as it can take in a lot more light compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also does not go into night mode very often as compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also features a sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Its a feature only seen in DSLRs and it makes Apple the first (consumer) company to bring the feature over to a smartphone. The feature enables the iPhone 12 Pro Max to stabilise an image 5,000 times per second. As a result, the images clicked on the iPhone 12 Pro max will less likely be blurry compared to other iPhone models. The sensor-shift optical stabilisation used in the iPhone 12 Pro Max is similar to the In Body Image Stabilisation (IBIZ) used in DSLRs.