iPhone 12 Pro Max: Should you buy?

Apple released the iPhone 12 Pro Max at its October event last year. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the best the iPhone has to offer in terms of features and technology. The ‘Max’ models offer all the top notch features that are missing on the regular iPhone 12 Pro or even other iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a massive 6.7” screen which many people like to call “a surfboard”. The iPhone 11 Pro Max featured a 6.5” screen, the larger screen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be useful for people that like seeing a lot of content at once rather than zooming or scrolling. Also, the large screen will be enjoyable for watching videos and playing games – its a no brainer.

Camera and Battery

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same number of cameras as the iPhone 12 Pro, however, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features some niche camera tech. The iPhone 12 Pro Max uses a 47% main camera sensor which is capable of taking in more light, making it capable of taking much better photos in low-light conditions.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also uses sensor-shift optical stabilisation which is usually seen in DSLR grade cameras. The new stabilisation technology will help users take less blurry shots in most cases. According to Apple, the stabilisation tech is capable of stabilising an image 5,000 times per second.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a much larger battery compared to the regular iPhone 12 Pro. Apple does not reveal the battery capacity in mAh. However, the company has stated that the iPhone 12 Pro is capable of 17 hours of continuous video playback whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max is capable of 20 hours of (continuous) video playback.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a very capable device and it stars at $1,099 (USD). If you are looking for the best iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one.