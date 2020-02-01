Here’s why you should wait for the iPhone 12 Pro

2020 is going to be a huge year for Apple as it gears up to launch a slew of new devices. It will be the year for new iPhone design, along with new MacBooks, probably a radically new iMac, and a lot more.



If you are considering buying an iPhone and plan to use it for years to come, you probably should hold off. The iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max are amazing – they have great battery life and fantabulous cameras but what they lack is a great design.



Reports from various trusted sources have revealed that in 2020, Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models. For the first time, Apple will offer a 5.4” mini sized iPhone along with an even larger iPhone 12 Pro Max model compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.



The iPhone 11 Pro models already have great battery life and we do not expect that to change with the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro models or even with the standard $699 iPhone 11 model. This could also be the year when Apple decides to reduce the price of its “Pro” iPhones.



In terms of design changes, we expect Apple to ditch the bezel in favour a very thin bezel all around the display. The bezel at the top will hold the FaceID components and the facial recognition technology could also get better in terms of speed and accuracy.



The iPhone 11 Pro models are just too good. It is difficult not to recommend them but they are expensive and the design is uninspiring (not a problem if you just slap on a case but the “notch”). The iPhone 12 Pro could actually be cheaper and bring something new to the table in terms of design.



Are you going to wait for the iPhone 12 Pro?

