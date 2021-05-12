iPhone 12 production falls by half in India, as factory employees contract covid-19

Last month, Apple reported that it had begun manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India. The phone is being manufactured by Foxconn’s facility in the state of Tamil Nadu. However, due to the second wave of covid-19 in the country, the production of the iPhone 12 at the facility has dropped down by half.

It has been reported that over 100 personnel employed at the Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu have contracted the coronavirus. As many have tested positive for the covid-19 virus, the production capacity of the manufacturing plant has been reduced by half, according to Reuters.

Employees stay at the on-site dormitories

Foxconn’s factory in Tamil Nadu reportedly has dormitories on site which can be used by employees to keep themselves protected during the pandemic. It has been reported that only the employees staying at the dormitories are working on the production of the iPhone 12 at the moment. The factory has reportedly, as a precautionary, stopped employees from entering once they leave the plant.

Foxconn Tamil Nadu

The Foxconn iPhone manufacturing plant is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in India. The plant is located near Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu. According to GSMArena, Tamil Nadu is one of the most affected states in India by the second wave of covid-19. The state of Tamil Nadu has now entered a phase of lockdown amid the growing number of covid-19 cases.

“Foxconn places the health and safety of our employees as our highest priority and that is why we have been working closely with local government and public health authorities in India to address the challenges that we and all companies are facing in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis,” said Foxconn to Reuters.

The iPhone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu was set up in 2019 to manufacture flagship iPhones. Wistron also has an iPhone production plant in the neighbouring state Karnataka which is dedicated for the production of budget friendly iPhones such as the iPhone SE.