iPhone 12 production may be delayed, suggests a fresh report by Nikkei

A fresh report by Nikkei Asian Review suggests that the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup’s production will be slightly delayed. The news comes amid when a recent report suggested that Apple is back on track to releasing its iPhone 12 at the usual September time while rubbishing the previous report that stated that the iPhone 12 would not launch in September.

It looks like the news or rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone 12 is going round and round or to be more specifically, the sources may be going round and round. One of the early reports in March reported that the iPhone 12 release would be delayed – the report appeared in the month of March when coronavirus cases were beginning to rise.

However, a few months later, a source reported that Apple was able to make up for lost time and was ready to launch the iPhone 12 in September – the usual iPhone launch time frame. But now, the fresh report by Nikkei Asian Review puts up in a confusing spot – it suggests that the iPhone 12 launch will now be delayed.

This year, Apple will reportedly launch four iPhone models – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. The “Pro” models will reportedly have a LiDAR sensor – the same sensor which is found on the recently released iPad Pro. The LiDAR (Light Detection And Radar) sensor helps in improving augmented reality (AR) experience but we are yet to see some actual results from the hardware.

It has also been reported that the starting price of the iPhone 12 will be $549 – the 5.4” iPhone 12. On top of that, a report by an analyst for KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 12 models won’t have the standard wall charger in the box.