iPhone 12 release back on track, reports Wedbush Securities

Every year, Apple releases its new iPhones in the month of September. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, it was initially reported that the release of the new iPhones could be postponed by a month or two.

Some suggested that the iPhone 12 lineup will release in the end of October and also added that some devices may actually hit the stores in mid November. However, new reports by Wedbush Securities suggest that the new iPhones will actually ship in September – similar to the previous years.

In March, Nikkei had reported that the 5G version of the iPhone 12’s development was affected because of covid-19. However, the apprehensions of the phone’s delayed release now appear to be going away as Apple appears to have successfully worked on new iPhone models even during the lockdown.

“The supply chain getting back to normalization ahead of expectations has been impressive and now ultimately puts Cook & Co. back in the driver’s seat to launch this 5G [iPhone] cycle in its typical mid-late September timeframe,” said Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe, Wedbush analysts.



The upcoming iPhone 12 will be the first 5G phone from Apple. While some initially reported that Apple will be late to the 5G race, it is not the case as the new network is barely functional and available in all regions. However, 5G network providers in the US are expanding their network coverage with each and every passing day.

“Although there has been some noise about the 5G component of this iPhone product cycle, we are hearing from suppliers this launch globally and within the US is right on target and sets the stage for Apple to go after this transformational multi-year 5G market opportunity,” added Wedbush analysts.

The iPhone 12 has been rumored to have a smaller notch. Apple will reportedly also release a new 5.4” iPhone 12 which will start at $549 – very good pricing.